Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (34-30) against the Seattle Mariners (30-31) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:38 PM on June 9.

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels and Luis Castillo (4-3) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners' ATS record is 1-6-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (35%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (265 total, 4.3 per game).

The Mariners have the 10th-best ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

