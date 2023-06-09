Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (34-30) against the Seattle Mariners (30-31) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:38 PM on June 9.
The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels and Luis Castillo (4-3) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Mariners' ATS record is 1-6-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).
- The Mariners have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (35%) in those contests.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Seattle scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (265 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Mariners have the 10th-best ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|L 16-6
|Bryan Woo vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|L 12-3
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|W 4-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|L 10-3
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
|June 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Griffin Canning
|June 12
|Marlins
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 13
|Marlins
|-
|George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera
|June 14
|Marlins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez
