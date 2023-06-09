The Seattle Mariners (30-31) visit the Los Angeles Angels (34-30) in AL West action, at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels and Luis Castillo (4-3) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (4-3, 2.55 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.55, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.

Castillo is aiming to notch his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Castillo will look to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Luis Castillo vs. Angels

The opposing Angels offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.428) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (86) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are seventh in the league with 557 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 308 runs.

Castillo has pitched 5 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out six against the Angels this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani (5-2) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, throwing six innings of relief while giving up five earned runs and allowing nine hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.30 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .175.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

In seven starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.30), 12th in WHIP (1.014), and third in K/9 (12.2).

Shohei Ohtani vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with 265 runs scored this season. They have a .226 batting average this campaign with 63 home runs (21st in the league).

The Mariners have gone 3-for-19 with an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

