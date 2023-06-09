Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Mike Ford (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)
- Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Ford had a hit 18 times last season in 49 games (36.7%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).
- Including the 49 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in three of them (6.1%), taking the pitcher deep in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight of 49 games last year (16.3%), Ford picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In eight of 49 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|32
|.213
|AVG
|.202
|.315
|OBP
|.295
|.426
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|14/7
|K/BB
|26/10
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Angels allowed 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 24th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 12th, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.