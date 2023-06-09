On Friday, Mike Ford (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)

Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Ford had a hit 18 times last season in 49 games (36.7%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).

Including the 49 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in three of them (6.1%), taking the pitcher deep in 2% of his trips to the plate.

In eight of 49 games last year (16.3%), Ford picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In eight of 49 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 32 .213 AVG .202 .315 OBP .295 .426 SLG .250 4 XBH 4 3 HR 0 5 RBI 5 14/7 K/BB 26/10 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)