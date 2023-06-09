When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) face off at FTX Arena on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, Jamal Murray will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Heat, 109-94, on Wednesday. Murray poured in a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler had 28 points, plus two rebounds and four assists, for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 10 10 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 32 21 10 0 2 1 Christian Braun 15 4 1 1 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 2 4 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 22 17 3 0 1 0 Caleb Martin 10 3 3 2 0 2

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.5 12.7 11 1 1.2 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 23.5 6.6 6.3 1.9 0.5 1.2 Jamal Murray DEN 28.1 5.9 6.8 2 0.2 3 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 10.3 4.3 0.6 0.7 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 12.1 8.6 1.9 0.3 0.6 2.4 Caleb Martin MIA 15.1 5.7 1.6 1 0.6 2.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.