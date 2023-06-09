Teoscar Hernandez and his .350 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on June 9 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .243 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (26.2%).

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (31.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings