The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

France is batting .381 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 41 of 60 games this year (68.3%) France has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (46.7%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings