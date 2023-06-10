Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (35-30) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (30-32) at 10:07 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Angels will call on Patrick Sandoval (3-5) against the Mariners and Bryan Woo (0-1).
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners are 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Mariners have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Seattle has won two of eight games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (269 total), Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-best ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|L 16-6
|Bryan Woo vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|L 12-3
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|W 4-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|L 10-3
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
|June 9
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs -
|June 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Griffin Canning
|June 12
|Marlins
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 13
|Marlins
|-
|George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera
|June 14
|Marlins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez
|June 16
|White Sox
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech
