How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels will play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.
- The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
- Seattle has scored 269 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.220 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Bryan Woo to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 3 against the Texas Rangers, throwing two innings and giving up six earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 16-6
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|L 10-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|-
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
