Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels will play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

Seattle has scored 269 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.220 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 3 against the Texas Rangers, throwing two innings and giving up six earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.