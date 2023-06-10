The Los Angeles Angels (35-30) will lean on Shohei Ohtani when they host Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (30-32) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, June 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:07 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +110. A 9-run total has been set in this matchup.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 10:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (3-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (+110) -- will win the contest. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to take down the Angels with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 21 (56.8%) of those contests.

The Angels have a 16-10 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played four of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 4th

