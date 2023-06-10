Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Ty France and others are listed when the Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday (first pitch at 10:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

France has put up 66 hits with 19 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .275/.342/.417 on the season.

France will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with three doubles and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has put up 60 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .243/.305/.433 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Sandoval Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-5) for his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts this season, Sandoval has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jun. 3 3.1 8 6 6 4 3 vs. Marlins May. 28 6.0 8 2 2 2 2 vs. Twins May. 20 4.2 5 3 3 3 4 at Guardians May. 14 7.2 5 3 2 5 1 vs. Astros May. 8 6.1 7 4 4 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryan Woo's player props with BetMGM.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 69 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 28 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .282/.356/.563 on the year.

Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 2 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 60 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 35 RBI.

He has a .258/.356/.485 slash line so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 2 1 at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.