Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .241 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 40 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 22 games this year (35.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (30.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.210
|AVG
|.271
|.252
|OBP
|.320
|.370
|SLG
|.458
|9
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|19
|44/5
|K/BB
|39/7
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
