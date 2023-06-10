The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .241 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 40 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Hernandez has driven in a run in 22 games this year (35.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (30.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .210 AVG .271 .252 OBP .320 .370 SLG .458 9 XBH 10 5 HR 5 13 RBI 19 44/5 K/BB 39/7 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings