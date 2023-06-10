Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tom Murphy is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles AngelsJune 10 at 10:07 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rangers.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .215 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Murphy has had a hit in 10 of 22 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).
- He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In four of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.233
|.263
|OBP
|.281
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|13/3
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.14 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.