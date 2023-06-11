The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

In 53.7% of his 54 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 15 games this year (27.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.7% of his games this season (22 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .233 AVG .190 .269 OBP .327 .359 SLG .464 9 XBH 10 2 HR 6 13 RBI 13 25/5 K/BB 28/17 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings