The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .249 with 32 walks and 33 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 97th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 36 of 60 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.0% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has had an RBI in 14 games this season (23.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (41.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .280 AVG .220 .379 OBP .325 .380 SLG .321 6 XBH 9 2 HR 1 10 RBI 13 26/16 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings