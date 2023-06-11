J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .249 with 32 walks and 33 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 97th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 36 of 60 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.0% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 14 games this season (23.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (41.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.280
|AVG
|.220
|.379
|OBP
|.325
|.380
|SLG
|.321
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|26/16
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.47, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
