On Sunday, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .153 with three doubles and 12 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 13 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has not homered in his 39 games this year.

Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .127 AVG .175 .273 OBP .221 .145 SLG .206 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 15/8 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings