Sunday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (35-31) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (31-32) at 4:07 PM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Angels, so expect a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (4-3, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (4-2, 4.47 ERA).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last six games with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 23 (56.1%) of those contests.

This season Seattle has won 23 of its 41 games, or 56.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 275 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule