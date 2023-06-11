Griffin Canning will start for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Mariners have +115 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -140 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners have had a spread set in six of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with eight wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a record of 1-6 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 63 games with a total this season.

The Mariners are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 14-17 9-12 22-18 21-22 10-8

