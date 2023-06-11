Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (31-32) will visit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (35-31) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, June 11, with a start time of 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (4-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (4-2, 4.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Mariners and Angels game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a 23-18 record (winning 56.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with 13 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 4th Win AL West +2000 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.