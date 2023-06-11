Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Angels on June 11, 2023
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez and others in this contest.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 63 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .250/.310/.448 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
France Stats
- Ty France has 20 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .275/.343/.418 so far this year.
- France takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with five doubles and four RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 70 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 28 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .281/.355/.570 slash line so far this year.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 9
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 35 RBI (60 total hits).
- He has a .253/.350/.477 slash line so far this year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|1
