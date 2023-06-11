The Seattle Storm (1-5), on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (4-3). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mystics matchup.

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Storm Moneyline
BetMGM Mystics (-6.5) 156.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-5.5) 156.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Storm vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have covered once in games with a spread this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Washington has not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Seattle has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
  • Mystics games have gone over the point total once this season.
  • Storm games have hit the over three out of times this season.

