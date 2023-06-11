Storm vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Storm (1-5), on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (4-3). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mystics matchup.
Storm vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-6.5)
|156.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-5.5)
|156.5
|-250
|+185
Storm vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have covered once in games with a spread this season.
- The Storm have put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington has not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Seattle has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Mystics games have gone over the point total once this season.
- Storm games have hit the over three out of times this season.
