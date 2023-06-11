The Seattle Storm (1-4) face the Washington Mystics (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 81 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.8)

Seattle (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 160.0

Storm vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has three wins in games against the spread this season.

Seattle has played games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Storm are getting beat both offensively and defensively, as they rank second-worst in the league in points scored (76.8 per game) and worst in points allowed (88.2 per contest).

So far this year, Seattle is pulling down 35.0 boards per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 36.2 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Storm rank best in the WNBA by averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank sixth in the league (13.6 per contest).

The Storm are making 7.6 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while putting up a 34.5% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

The Storm rank worst in the WNBA with a 40.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are ceding 8.0 treys per game (eighth-ranked in league).

This year, Seattle has taken 69.1% two-pointers, accounting for 72.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 30.9% three-pointers (27.9% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.