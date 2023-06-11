Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on June 11 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- France will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 over the course of his last games.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 69.4% of his games this year (43 of 62), with more than one hit 19 times (30.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- France has driven home a run in 21 games this year (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.310
|AVG
|.242
|.400
|OBP
|.287
|.534
|SLG
|.313
|16
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|9
|18/10
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Canning (4-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.47, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
