Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Dylan Moore (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dylan Moore At The Plate (2022)
- Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Moore had a hit 38 times last season in 93 games (40.9%), including eight multi-hit games (8.6%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 6.5% of his games last season (93 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 of 93 games last year (17.2%), Moore drove in a run, and five of those games (5.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He crossed home plate in 33 of his 93 games a season ago (35.5%), with two or more runs scored five times (5.4%).
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|37
|.185
|AVG
|.279
|.307
|OBP
|.442
|.311
|SLG
|.488
|7
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|30/19
|12
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.79), 43rd in WHIP (1.249), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
