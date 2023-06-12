On Monday, J.P. Crawford (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 149th in slugging.

Crawford has had a hit in 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.3%).

He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (41.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .280 AVG .221 .379 OBP .328 .380 SLG .319 6 XBH 9 2 HR 1 10 RBI 13 26/16 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

