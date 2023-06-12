J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, J.P. Crawford (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 149th in slugging.
- Crawford has had a hit in 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.3%).
- He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (41.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.1%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.280
|AVG
|.221
|.379
|OBP
|.328
|.380
|SLG
|.319
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|26/16
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.79), 43rd in WHIP (1.249), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
