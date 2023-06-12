Jarred Kelenic -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 59 hits, batting .265 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

In 43 of 61 games this season (70.5%) Kelenic has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (37.7%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (36.1%), including five multi-run games (8.2%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .248 AVG .280 .304 OBP .351 .448 SLG .534 12 XBH 16 4 HR 7 14 RBI 15 38/8 K/BB 42/13 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings