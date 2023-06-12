Monday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (31-33) versus the Miami Marlins (37-29) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (3-3) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (5-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-3.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last five games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 39 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 22-17 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 279 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule