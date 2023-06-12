The Seattle Mariners (31-33) and Miami Marlins (37-29) clash on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (3-3) for the Mariners and Jesus Luzardo (5-4) for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (3-3, 4.46 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (5-4, 3.79 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners' Miller (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, June 4, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.46 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .221.

He has five quality starts in seven chances this season.

Miller has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Luzardo has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo will try to continue a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.79), 43rd in WHIP (1.249), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

