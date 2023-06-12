Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 108-95 win versus the Heat, Jokic put up 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

We're going to break down Jokic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 29.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 13.5 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.3 PRA -- 46.1 53.3 PR -- 36.3 43 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 37 23 12 4 3 3 3 6/7/2023 44 32 21 10 1 2 0 6/4/2023 42 41 11 4 2 0 0 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.