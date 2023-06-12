Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .429.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 79th in slugging.

France will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 in his last outings.

France has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (44 of 63), with multiple hits 20 times (31.7%).

In 6.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

France has had an RBI in 21 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 47.6% of his games this year (30 of 63), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .310 AVG .260 .400 OBP .307 .534 SLG .336 16 XBH 10 5 HR 0 19 RBI 9 18/10 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings