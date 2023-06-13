Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .209.
- Raleigh has recorded a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.2%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 55 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.233
|AVG
|.182
|.269
|OBP
|.314
|.359
|SLG
|.443
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/5
|K/BB
|31/17
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera (5-4 with a 4.29 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
