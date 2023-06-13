Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (59) this season while batting .265 with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Kelenic has recorded a hit in 43 of 61 games this year (70.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.3%).

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (18.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Kelenic has driven in a run in 23 games this season (37.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.1% of his games this season (22 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .248 AVG .280 .304 OBP .351 .448 SLG .534 12 XBH 16 4 HR 7 14 RBI 15 38/8 K/BB 42/13 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings