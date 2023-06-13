Tuesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (32-33) and the Miami Marlins (37-30) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 13.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (5-5, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (5-4, 4.29 ERA).

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last four chances.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 14-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 287 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule