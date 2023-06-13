Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Miami Marlins and starter Edward Cabrera on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 71 total home runs.

Seattle's .383 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (287 total runs).

The Mariners rank 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Seattle's 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Kirby enters this matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Kirby will try to collect his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Luis Severino

