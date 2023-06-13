On Tuesday, June 13 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (32-33) host the Miami Marlins (37-30) at T-Mobile Park. George Kirby will get the call for the Mariners, while Edward Cabrera will take the mound for the Marlins.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Marlins have +120 odds to win. The game's total is listed at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-4, 4.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 23 out of the 42 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mariners have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Mariners went 1-2 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those games.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Mike Ford 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+290) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +2500 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.