The Seattle Mariners (32-33) and Miami Marlins (37-30) clash on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-5) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (5-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-4, 4.29 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (5-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.50 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .266.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Kirby has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 6.2 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins are sending Cabrera (5-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.29 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.29 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to his opponents.

Cabrera heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Cabrera is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

