On Tuesday, Mike Ford (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has two home runs and a walk while batting .167.

Ford has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Ford has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 7 .000 AVG .176 .000 OBP .263 .000 SLG .529 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 2 0/0 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings