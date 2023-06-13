The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 12th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 26th, surrendering 361.7 yards per contest.

Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.

As favorites, Seattle went 3-3. When underdogs, the Seahawks went 6-5.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

In addition, Smith ran for 366 yards and one TD.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Bobby Wagner collected 6.0 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 140 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Rams September 10 1 - +8000 @ Lions September 17 2 - +1800 Panthers September 24 3 - +8000 @ Giants October 2 4 - +5000 @ Bengals October 15 6 - +900 Cardinals October 22 7 - +20000 Browns October 29 8 - +3000 @ Ravens November 5 9 - +1800 Commanders November 12 10 - +8000 @ Rams November 19 11 - +8000 49ers November 23 12 - +900 @ Cowboys November 30 13 - +1600 @ 49ers December 10 14 - +900 Eagles December 17 15 - +700 @ Titans December 24 16 - +12500 Steelers December 31 17 - +5000 @ Cardinals January 7 18 - +20000

