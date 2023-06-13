How to Watch the Storm vs. Mercury Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Storm (1-6) play the Phoenix Mercury (2-5) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Footprint Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
Storm vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Storm vs. Mercury
- Seattle's 73.6 points per game are 12.8 fewer points than the 86.4 Phoenix gives up.
- Seattle's 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).
- This season, the Storm have a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- Seattle shoots 32.0% from three-point distance this season. That's 4.2 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (27.8%).
- The Storm are 0-4 when shooting over 27.8% as a team from three-point range.
- Phoenix averages 30.1 rebounds a contest, 3.5 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.
