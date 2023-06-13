Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .252 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 43 of 65 games this year (66.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (27.7%).
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 65), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (25 of 65), with two or more RBI nine times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.220
|AVG
|.283
|.260
|OBP
|.328
|.382
|SLG
|.480
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|22
|45/5
|K/BB
|42/7
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera (5-4 with a 4.29 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.