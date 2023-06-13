The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .252 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 43 of 65 games this year (66.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (27.7%).

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 65), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (25 of 65), with two or more RBI nine times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .220 AVG .283 .260 OBP .328 .382 SLG .480 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 14 RBI 22 45/5 K/BB 42/7 1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings