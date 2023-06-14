Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 60 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .265 with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 44 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (17.7%), homering in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 23 games this year (37.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (37.1%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.280
|.311
|OBP
|.351
|.444
|SLG
|.534
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|15
|38/9
|K/BB
|42/13
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez (3-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.17 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.17 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
