Wednesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (33-33) and Miami Marlins (37-31) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (4-4) for the Mariners and Eury Perez (3-1) for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have won 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 9-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Seattle has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 296 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule