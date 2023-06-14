The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will take on Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 17th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 24th in MLB, slugging .386.

The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .230 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (296 total runs).

The Mariners' .311 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Mariners have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.210).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Castillo is trying to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Castillo is looking for his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Luis Severino 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Gerrit Cole

