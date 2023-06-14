Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (33-33) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Miami Marlins (37-31) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +160. A 7-run total is listed in the matchup.

Mariners vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.17 ERA)

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 24, or 55.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 9-1 (90%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 4th Win AL West +2500 - 4th

