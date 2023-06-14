Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets hit the field against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank 10th-best in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

The Mets' .394 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mets are 21st in the majors with a .239 batting average.

The Mets rank 17th in runs scored with 296, 4.4 per game.

The Mets rank 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.

The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).

Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.381).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

The Yankees average 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the league.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.211 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Verlander has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Verlander will try to pick up his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Braves L 13-10 Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates L 14-7 Away Tylor Megill Rich Hill 6/10/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Away Kodai Senga Johan Oviedo 6/11/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Mitch Keller 6/13/2023 Yankees L 7-6 Home Max Scherzer Luis Severino 6/14/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Gerrit Cole 6/16/2023 Cardinals - Home Tylor Megill Miles Mikolas 6/17/2023 Cardinals - Home Kodai Senga Adam Wainwright 6/18/2023 Cardinals - Home Carlos Carrasco Matthew Liberatore 6/19/2023 Astros - Away Max Scherzer Framber Valdez 6/20/2023 Astros - Away Justin Verlander Ronel Blanco

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole Luis Castillo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.