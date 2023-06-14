Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mike Ford (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) against the Marlins.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has four home runs and a walk while hitting .273.
- Ford has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (three of nine), and 16.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this year, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|.600
|AVG
|.176
|.600
|OBP
|.263
|1.800
|SLG
|.529
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|2
|0/0
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.17, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.