Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks right now have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.
- Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last year (13th in NFL), and it surrendered 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- As the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. When favored, the Seahawks went 3-3.
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.
- On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.
- In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner registered 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.