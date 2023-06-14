Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with an OBP of .350, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .433.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (45 of 65), with multiple hits 20 times (30.8%).
- In 7.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- France has driven in a run in 22 games this year (33.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (47.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.301
|AVG
|.260
|.392
|OBP
|.307
|.537
|SLG
|.336
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|9
|21/11
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Marlins will send Perez (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.17 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
