At +3000, the Seattle Seahawks are No. 12 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of June 18.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Seahawks games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Seahawks had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

Seattle put up a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner totaled 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +1800 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +5000 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

