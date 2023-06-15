The Las Vegas Aces (8-1) head into a home matchup with Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (2-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas prevailed by a final score of 93-80 in its last game against Chicago. Leading the way on offense for the Aces was A'ja Wilson, who ended the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Chelsea Gray posted 19 points and two steals. Seattle enters this matchup having won against Phoenix in their last game 83-69. They were led by Sami Whitcomb (18 PTS, 4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT) and Jewell Loyd (17 PTS, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%).

Aces vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)

Aces (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+1100 to win)

Storm (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

On offense, the Storm are the second-worst squad in the WNBA (74.8 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (81.8 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Seattle is third-worst in the league in rebounds (34.1 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.8).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 15.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Seattle is second-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.5 per game). It is fourth in forcing them (14.5 per game).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.6 per game), and they rank No. 7 in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Defensively, Seattle is ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.9. It is second-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 38.4%.

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2022-23, the Storm scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (85.2).

Seattle conceded fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than on the road (83.7) last season.

At home, the Storm sunk 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than they averaged away (9.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.1%) than away (38.2%) too.

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have been underdogs in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

The Storm have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

Seattle is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 8.3%.

