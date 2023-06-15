Storm vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (8-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Seattle Storm (2-6). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Aces matchup.
Storm vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-18)
|168.5
|-2100
|+1100
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|167.5
|-2247
|+1050
|Tipico
|Aces (-17.5)
|167.5
|-3500
|+950
Storm vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Storm have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of five out of the Aces' games this season have gone over the point total.
- Storm games have gone over the point total three out of times this year.
